This is how DKV’s carnival trams will run on Friday

The carnival season is here: during the Debrecen Flower Carnival period, starting Friday, special carnival trams will also be running in Debrecen.

The schedule for the carnival trams on Friday, August 15, is as follows:

Vehicle: CAF tram No. 524

Departure times from Nagyállomás on Line 1:

5:02, 5:50, 6:32, 7:20, 8:16, 9:04, 9:52, 10:40, 11:28, 12:16, 13:04, 14:00, 14:56, 15:52, 16:48, 17:44, 18:24

The trams can be used with standard fares.

From August 15 to August 19, 2025, the accompanying events of the Debrecen Flower Carnival will be held at Kossuth Square. On these days, during the event hours, the schedules of tram lines 1 and 2 will be modified.