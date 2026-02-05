The University of Debrecen and AstraZeneca form strategic partnership

The University of Debrecen and the biotechnology company AstraZeneca have formed a strategic partnership. The agreement, signed on Wednesday, aims, among other things, to support the early detection of diseases, strengthen appropriate diagnostic pathways, and improve patient journey management in areas considered widespread health concerns in Hungary, such as cancer, cardiovascular, and chronic respiratory diseases.

According to their statement, the strategic agreement focuses on the joint support of healthcare innovations, as well as improving patient journey management and increasing the efficiency of patient care. The partnership covers areas including oncology, respiratory and immunological diseases, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and rare diseases.

The statement noted that the collaboration will place particular emphasis on programs aimed at developing data research and analysis. By relying on Hungary’s healthcare data resources, these programs could contribute to making patient care more transparent, sustainable, and cost-effective, thereby alleviating the growing pressures on the healthcare system.

“The mission of the University of Debrecen is to translate the most advanced scientific results into patient benefit, building on the unity of education, research, and medical care,” the statement quoted Zoltán Szilvássy, rector of the University of Debrecen.

Julio Ordaz, Director of the Central European Cluster at AstraZeneca, highlighted as an important element of the agreement the further strengthening of clinical research programs and the implementation of data-driven projects based on real patient pathways. These initiatives aim to support earlier detection, more personalized therapeutic decisions, and more efficient care organization.

The joint goal of the University of Debrecen and AstraZeneca is to support Hungarian healthcare with research results that can also be applied in everyday clinical practice—whether by reducing the time to diagnosis or enabling more accurate therapeutic decisions—which in the long term can improve patient quality of life and contribute to more sustainable healthcare delivery, the statement said.

(MTI)

(Photo: unideb.hu)