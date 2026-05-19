VR Technology to Reduce Pain at the Pediatric Clinic in Debrecen

Childhood hospital experiences can shape a person’s relationship with healthcare for life. Needle phobia, which affects around 20 percent of adults, often develops from early painful or stressful medical experiences that were not properly managed. VR technology offers an effective distraction-based solution to this problem. International studies have demonstrated its effectiveness: for example, pain levels among children with burn injuries decreased by 27–44 percent during dressing changes when VR headsets were used.

Inside the virtual environment, patients can move through playful and safe digital worlds. This helps reduce the brain’s processing of pain signals while significantly lowering anxiety.

The Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center is one of Hungary’s largest pediatric healthcare institutions. Each year, approximately 17,000 children receive inpatient treatment there, while outpatient clinics handle around 95,000 pediatric visits. The clinic has long focused on reducing children’s pain and anxiety during procedures, and the new VR-based pain management method supported by the One Foundation adds another important tool to this effort.

“Pediatrics traditionally approaches child care holistically, considering not only physical conditions but also psychological, social, and spiritual aspects. Preventing and treating anxiety and pain related to healthcare is part of this approach, and VR headsets designed specifically for this purpose are highly effective tools,” emphasized Tamás Kovács, chief physician of the clinic and professional leader of the project.

The virtual reality experience helps distract children from unpleasant stimuli, making them calmer and more cooperative while contributing to a more positive hospital experience overall.

An important aspect of the initiative is that specialists in Debrecen receive not only the VR headsets but also comprehensive methodology, educational materials, and ongoing professional consultation opportunities based on the experience of Bethesda Children’s Hospital. In Budapest, the technology has already helped around 1,500 children and is now used across five different medical departments. The methodology has been successfully integrated into everyday procedures such as blood draws, physiotherapy, and surgical interventions.

The program uses the Invincikids software platform, originally developed at Stanford University specifically for healthcare purposes. The software is designed not only to entertain but also to provide immersive and therapeutically calming experiences.

During procedures, children can fly through the peaceful world of DreamFlight above animals and fantasy landscapes, or choose the space-themed adventure Spaceburgers, where they collect points using eye movements while time — and the medical procedure — seems to pass almost unnoticed.

“This program shows that technology has real value when it brings genuine relief in human situations. By applying virtual reality, we transform childhood fear into a sense of safety,” said Emőke Flakstad.

The VR headsets will be introduced gradually. First, they will be tested in the emergency department, while the hematology ward is expected to become a major future area of use, where many children regularly return for treatments. In these situations, reducing the pain and anxiety associated with repeated blood tests and procedures can make a major difference.

The initiative fits well into the clinic’s continuous development and child-friendly approach. The Pediatric Emergency Center opened in 2024 already created a more modern environment for emergency, trauma, and pediatric surgical care. The new VR pain-management program complements these developments by offering a proven and highly effective way to reduce children’s pain and anxiety.