Hungarian-German Arts Festival Starts in Berlin

The Bridging Europe festival, organised by the Budapest Palace of Arts (Müpa) and the Konzerthaus Berlin between October 11 and 16, will feature concerts, literature and films, organisers said on Tuesday.

The first phase of the festival took place between September 17 and 30 in Budapest, in a new take on Müpa’s eight-year tradition of thematic festivals, organised in cooperation with Iván Fischer’s Budapest Festival Orchestra, they said.

The events in Berlin include lieder concerts, films and photo exhibitions. Fischer will conduct the Budapest Festival Orchestra at a concert featuring Croatian pianist Dejan Lazić. A concert of celebrated Hungarian guitarist Ferenc Snétberger will conclude the festival, the organisers said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay