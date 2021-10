Customers will be refunded the price of the product at any store in the chain.

Tesco-Global Zrt. has recalled its 1 kilogram of Hearty food brand rice product due to the presence of live animal pests, the National Food Chain Safety Authority (Nébih) reported on Tuesday.

Nébih asked the customers not to consume the products supplied by Marotelli Kft., which expire on March 18th, 2022, with the same MYANMA21 / 021 identification data.

