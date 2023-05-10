The program series of the Theater Olympics in Debrecen starts on Thursday

The Polish Wanda Siemaszkowa Theater’s performance of The Master and Margarita will open the series of events of the Theater Olympiad in Debrecen in the Csokonai Forum on Thursday evening.

Before the production, starting at 6 p.m., Sebastian Kęciek, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to Budapest, will give a welcome address, and then Péter Gemza, director of the Csokonai Theater, will open the series of programs that will last more than a month. As part of the Theater Olympics, the audience can see more than twenty performances in Debrecen’s new theater.

After the Master and Margarita, the Csokonai Theater’s Finale performance will continue on Friday, and on Saturday, May 13, the Szatmárnémeti Northern Theater Company’s performance of Raszputyin by the Harag György Company will come to the city, staged by Sardar Tagirovsky from the play by Géza Szőcs.

