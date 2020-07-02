Incoming Production, Research Capacities Crucial for Hungarian Economy

The success of the Hungarian economy depends greatly on the production and research capacities investors bring to the country, Péter Szijjártó, the foreign affairs and trade minister, told public media.

Hungary “has reason to be confident” after continuously seeing record investments over the last five years, Szijjártó said in Germany. Hungary “undoubtedly provides the most competitive and most favourable” investment environment in central Europe, he added. And this will be further improved by a new comprehensive investment scheme launching next week, now that it has been green-lit by the European Commission, the minister said. The scheme will allow the government to provide an unlimited amount of funding in support of business investments to companies that commit to saving jobs, covering up to 50% of their investments, Szijjártó said. In addition, Hungary has lowered the social contribution tax by two percentage points, allowing employers to spend the money saved on salary increases or to invest it, he said.

The minister said Baden-Württemberg was Hungary’s second most important partner state in Germany, with 290 companies based there doing business in Hungary and employing some 70,000 Hungarians. The government is in talks with these companies on potential capacity expansions in Hungary, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay