Hungary Gross Wages in May HuF 390,000

Gross wages came to 398,800 forints (EUR 1,150) in May, 9.4% higher than a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

In the first five months of the year, gross wages were 390,000 forints while net wages excluding in-kind benefits were 259,300, both 8.8% up from the same period of the previous year. Private-sector wages came to 409,800 in May, with net earnings increasing by 9.4% to 265,200 forints. In January-May, real wages rose by 5.1%, calculating with annual CPI of 3.5%.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay