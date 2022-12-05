Hungary Economy Faces Tough Times

Hungary’s economy and its players must prepare to perform in an increasingly difficult international environment, Mihály Varga, the finance minister, told an annual event of the National Association of Businesses and Employers (VOSZ) in Budapest on Friday.

The Hungarian government’s goal is to sustain the country’s economic growth which requires measures that include protecting jobs and local businesses, Varga told the 23rd Entrepreneurs’ Day business event. The government will continue to take these protective measures in future, too, he said. “We hope that cooperation with businesses will help the country emerge stronger from the current crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine and related sanctions, just as it was the case in the previous two crises,” said Varga.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay