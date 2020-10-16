Towards a next generation cloud for Europe

The European Commission and the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union welcome the political will expressed by 25 Member States on the next generation cloud for Europe. This secure and competitive cloud offering is essential to provide the trustworthy data processing infrastructure and services that public administrations, businesses and citizens require in Europe.

In this milestone achievement, the signatory Member States agree to work together towards deploying resilient and competitive cloud infrastructure and services across Europe.

Cloud computing enables data-driven innovation and emerging technologies, such as 5G/6G, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things. It allows European businesses and the public sector to run and store their data safely, according to European rules and standards. The EU now has a unique opportunity to tap into the need for more data sharing and decentralised data processing, closer to the user.

A common approach to building the European cloud supply will reinforce Europe’s digital sovereignty and increase the competitiveness of European business and industry. In parallel, it will support digitalisation for efficient public administrations, better healthcare and a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

Member States recognise the need for additional investment, enhanced synergies across national initiatives and a coordinated strategy to lead the cloud uptake in the private and public sectors across Europe. In particular, as agreed in the Declaration, the Member States’ joint actions will focus on:

Combining private, national and EU investment in deploying competitive, green and secure cloud infrastructures and services. This will mean pursuing the next steps together with industry and experts to shape the European Alliance on Industrial Data and Cloud .

in deploying competitive, green and secure cloud infrastructures and services. This will mean pursuing the next steps together with industry and experts to shape the . Defining a common European approach on federating cloud capacities , by working towards one set of joint technical solutions and policy norms in order to foster pan-European interoperable EU cloud services.

, by working towards one set of joint technical solutions and policy norms in order to foster pan-European interoperable EU cloud services. Driving the take-up of more secure, interoperable and energy-efficient data centres and cloud services in particular for small and medium enterprises, start-ups and the public sector.

A European Alliance on Industrial Data and Cloud will be launched by the end of the year. Within this Alliance, interested Member States, industries and relevant experts will work together to design the detailed business, investment and implementation plan to deploy the next generation cloud capacities for the public and private sector.

Signatory countries of the Declaration on a next generation cloud for Europe:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden

The signatories invite all Member States to join them in signing the Declaration.

ec.europa.eu

pixabay