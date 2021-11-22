The Catholic priest had sex so loudly that the chandelier was moving

“The residents of a condominium in Dunaszerdahely had to wake up to the sounds of wild sex several times at night, the noise filtered out of the apartment of a Catholic priest,” – writes Paraméter.sk.

The Hungarian portal in Slovakia quotes one of the neighbors who, when she first heard the strange night sounds, believed that the priest was assembling furniture. It later became clear that it was not assembling furniture but an activity whose sounds were almost impossible to confuse with anything else.

My little girl couldn’t sleep, she came into the room crying at night saying that even the chandelier is moving. Over time, it turned out that a Roman Catholic priest lived above us

– the neighbor complained to the TV JOJ crew.

The head of the family questioned the priest, who allegedly first denied that the sounds of intercourse had filtered out of his apartment, and finally admitted this and apologized.

