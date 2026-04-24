ECB Partners with European Standard Bodies to Advance Digital Euro Payments

The aim is to reduce costs, improve interoperability, and allow European payment providers to expand across borders more easily while offering a consistent user experience.

By relying on widely used European standards instead of proprietary global systems, the ECB hopes to strengthen Europe’s independence in the payments market and encourage innovation. The initiative will help prepare the market ahead of the digital euro’s official launch, though its full potential depends on the adoption of the relevant EU regulation, which would provide legal certainty and enable broader investment in the sector.