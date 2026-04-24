Péter Magyar names two more ministers

Magyar Péter, leader of the election-winning Tisza Party and Hungary’s incoming prime minister, has named two additional members of his future cabinet. He has asked Vitézy Dávid to serve as Minister of Transport and Investment, and Kátai-Németh Vilmos to head the Ministry of Social and Family Affairs.

Magyar announced the appointments on Facebook on Friday, noting that the ministry responsible for accessibility and equal opportunities will, for the first time in Hungarian history, be led by a visually impaired person. He added that the education minister will be announced in a separate video at 2 p.m.

According to Magyar, Vitézy has been passionate about transport and urban development since childhood and has worked for more than two decades to help bring Hungary into the 21st century in these fields. A graduate of the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, he has taught and advised internationally, and under his leadership, Budapest’s transport system has undergone significant modernization. Magyar also argued that no one has done more in recent years to highlight what he described as the damage caused to Hungary’s railway system.

He emphasized that Vitézy’s main tasks will be to “lead MÁV out of its current chaos,” begin implementing the Tisza Party’s transport and urban development program, and, using regained EU funds, launch what he called a “second golden age” of Hungarian rail and transport following that of former railway minister Baross Gábor.

Presenting the background of the other nominee, Magyar said Kátai-Németh was born in Győr, grew up in Budapest, and lives in Csepel. He lost his sight at the age of 16, a turning point that strengthened his determination: he became a black-belt aikido master, earned a law degree, and now works as a lawyer. As a visually impaired person, he has firsthand experience of the challenges faced by people with disabilities and places strong emphasis on equal opportunities.

Kátai-Németh joined the Tisza community in 2024 and won an individual parliamentary seat in the Csepel-based constituency on April 12. His goals include ensuring equal access to quality healthcare and education regardless of background, representing those in need, and strengthening the social and child protection systems. He also prioritizes creating an effective child protection system, fully investigating crimes committed over the past 20 years, and building an efficient social welfare system.

Magyar said the future minister aims to strengthen Hungarian families and help build a humane and well-functioning country where every wanted child can be born and grow up in peace and security.

Earlier announcements indicated that the future Tisza government—expected to consist of 16 ministries—will include Orbán Anita as foreign minister, Kármán András as finance minister, Kapitány István as minister for economy and energy, Hegedűs Zsolt as health minister, Gajdos László as minister for the environment, Ruszin-Szendi Romulusz as defence minister, and Bóna Szabolcs as minister for agriculture and food economy. Earlier this week, Magyar also announced Lőrincz Viktória as minister for regional and rural development, and Ruff Bálint as head of the Prime Minister’s Office.

(MTI)