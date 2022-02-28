Szijjártó Meets UN Leaders in New York

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó met United Nations leaders in New York on Saturday to discuss how the UN can contribute to bringing Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table in the interest of peace. In an interview with public news channel M1, Szijjártó said he will meet UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid and Under-Secretary-General Rosemary A DiCarlo.

Szijjártó told the channel he would ask the UN leaders to intercede with the Russians in the interest of starting negotiations with the Ukrainians to achieve peace as soon as possible. He confirmed that he had called Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, to tell them that Hungary and Budapest is prepared to host delegations from both sides and ensure a place for talks. Both sides acknowledged the offer, and neither rejected it for the time being, Szijjártó added. He said so far one ethnic Hungarian has been killed in Ukraine, and support is being offered to the victim’s family.

hungarymatters.hu