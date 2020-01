Carbon monoxide was detected yesterday (16th January) in the bathroom of a flat on Csapó street, Debrecen.

Owners of a Csapó street flat alerted the local firefighters yesterday evening (16th January), because they detected the presence of carbon monoxide in their bathroom. According to the ambulance, nobody got hurt in the incident. The gas water heater in the bathroom has been temporarily shut down by the gas supply experts.

Photo: www.pixabay.com