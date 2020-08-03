Mineral Exhibit at the Zoo

Organized in collaboration with local mineral-lovers’ association Szőnyi Pál Ásványbarát Kör, the exhibit showcases rare and beautiful minerals both from Hungary and various other parts of the globe. This time around, there are over 15 display cases full of “mine flowers,” with crown jewels including various plant fossils and fluorescent hyalites from Tarcal, Hungary.

Set up amid the exotic setting of the Africa Aviary, the exhibit is on between 10:00 and 16:30 every day of the week till the end of August and is free for all of you with a Zoo ticket. There is also a free guided tour and mineral sale to top off the experience.