Kindergartens and lower primary schools are opening, the schedule of DKV is being changed

On Monday, April 19, kindergartens will reopen and classroom instruction for lower elementary school students will begin. DKV Zrt. is modifying the schedule of its rides in line with the expected increase in travel needs.



The following changes will be introduced by the transport company on Monday, April 19, 2021:

Bus transport:

The buses will operate on a teaching break or working day schedule.

For buses 13, 17 / 17A, 23Y, 30 / 30A / 30I / 30N, 33 / 33E, 37, and 47 / 47Y, additional rides will be operated during peak hours in addition to the teaching break schedule.

In the case of the 10 / 10A / 10Y and 24 / 24Y buses, there will be auxiliary services during peak periods to avoid traffic.

Trolleybuses and trams will continue to run on a school break, working day schedule.

The modified bus break working day bus schedules valid from 19 April 2021 can be viewed and downloaded on the website www.dkv.hu.

debreceninap.hu