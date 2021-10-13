Sustainable Debrecen: the city provides free foliage collection bags

In what is a return to a previous tradition, the city will provide free foliage collection bags to the residents with the help of municipal representatives.

The Fidesz-KDNP initiated the city to provide foliage collection bags to Debrecen residents free of charge more than ten years ago. This year, we will distribute more than 200,000 bags to residents, Viktor Papp, leader of the Fidesz-KDNP faction of the Debrecen General Assembly, said.

In the Debrecen 2030 program, we announced a new environmental policy because our goal is to develop Debrecen in a green and sustainable way, he added.

We launched and continued the Green City program for the renewal of the green areas of housing estates. In addition, we established the Sustainable Debrecen Award. We bring the water of the Tisza to Debrecen through the Civaqua program and install green plants in the bus waiting areas. We will also plant 10,000 trees together with locals in 5 years, establish protected forests areas on the western side of the city, and we will continue the energy modernization of the institutions of Debrecen.

The creation and elaboration of our green programs are already supported and assisted by Future of Debrecen, a local environmental working group consisting of experts and dedicated locals to ensure the sustainable and green development of Debrecen.

This year, with the help of individual municipal representatives, we will personally provide free foliage bags to residents at specific times and locations (see below, participation is not subject to prior online registration):

District 1 – István Becsky

18th October 2021, 4:00 p.m. – Acsádi út 40.

25th October 2021, 4:00 p.m. – Bus turn of Kard street

District 2 – Viktor Papp

19th October 2021, 4:00 p.m. – Mesekert Kindergarten

District 3 – Edina Szilágyi

15th October 2021, 9:00 a.m. – Zsuzsi Forest Railway

15th October 2021, 4:00 p.m. – Csapókerti Community House

District 4 – Dr. Sándor Nagy

Date under negotiation.

District 5 – József Hetei

Dateunder negotiation.

District 6 – László Türk

13th October 2021, 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – MÉLIUSZ Homokkerti Community Square courtyard, Szabó Kálmán street No. 68.

14th October 2021, 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Courtyard of Sándor Karácsony Primary School in Debrecen, György tér Csipkés, Komárom 9.

15th October 2021, 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Kondoros Kert, Kéknyelű street No. 57

15th October 2021, 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – András Bayk Garden, Kondoroskert street No. 33

October 15th, 2021, 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Nagycsere, Courtyard of the Reformed Church

District 7 – István Kovács

14th October 2021, 5:00 p.m. – Courtyard of Sándor Karácsony Primary School

16th October 2021, 9:00 a.m. – Haláp, Erdősor street playground

18th October 2021, 4:30 p.m. – Nagybánya street No. 4. (at the National Tobacco Shop)

20th October 2021, 5:00 p.m.- Intersection of Diószegi road – Fóliás street

District 8 – Balázs Vadon

25th October 2021, 5:00 p.m. – Bánk – new community house (former doctor’s office), corner of Fácán and Petúr streets

29th October 2021, 5:00 p.m. – Kerekestelep – home of the elderly on Gyula Szávay street

District 9 – Szabolcs Komolay

Date under negotiation.

District 10 – Zoltán Piros

Date under negotiation.

District 11 – Aurélia Orosz

Date under negotiation.

District 12 – Attila Csaholczi

Date under negotiation.

District 13 – András Varga

Date under negotiation.

District 14 – Dr. Diána Széles

12th October 2021, 4:00 p.m. – Community house on Pósa street

District 15 – Dr. Lajos Barcsa

28th October 2021, 4:30 p.m. – Vénkerti Primary School

28th October 2021, 5:15 pm – Lilla Téri Primary School

District 16 – Dr. Csaba Papp

Date under negotiation.

District 17 – Dr. Sándor Kiss

Date under negotiation.

District 18 – Tamás Majer

14th October 2021, 5:30 pm – Debrecen – Hatvan School, Kardos Albert street

18th October 2021, 6:30 p.m. – Józsapark – Market Square

25th October 2021, 5:00 pm – Pallag – Car park of the International School of Debrecen

District 19 – Levente Fodor

Date under negotiation.

District 20 – György Korbeák

Date under negotiation.

District 21 – Erzsébet Katona

Date under negotiation.

District 22 – Katalin Gyuris Bordásné

Date under negotiation.

District 23 – Ákos Balázs

18th October 2021, 6:30 p.m. – Józsapark – Market Square

debrecen.hu