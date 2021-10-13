Sustainable Debrecen: the city provides free foliage collection bags

In what is a return to a previous tradition, the city will provide free foliage collection bags to the residents with the help of municipal representatives.
The Fidesz-KDNP initiated the city to provide foliage collection bags to Debrecen residents free of charge more than ten years ago. This year, we will distribute more than 200,000 bags to residents, Viktor Papp, leader of the Fidesz-KDNP faction of the Debrecen General Assembly, said.
In the Debrecen 2030 program, we announced a new environmental policy because our goal is to develop Debrecen in a green and sustainable way, he added.
We launched and continued the Green City program for the renewal of the green areas of housing estates. In addition, we established the Sustainable Debrecen Award. We bring the water of the Tisza to Debrecen through the Civaqua program and install green plants in the bus waiting areas. We will also plant 10,000 trees together with locals in 5 years, establish protected forests areas on the western side of the city, and we will continue the energy modernization of the institutions of Debrecen.
The creation and elaboration of our green programs are already supported and assisted by Future of Debrecen, a local environmental working group consisting of experts and dedicated locals to ensure the sustainable and green development of Debrecen.
This year, with the help of individual municipal representatives, we will personally provide free foliage bags to residents at specific times and locations (see below, participation is not subject to prior online registration):
District 1 – István Becsky
- 18th October 2021, 4:00 p.m. – Acsádi út 40.
- 25th October 2021, 4:00 p.m. – Bus turn of Kard street
District 2 – Viktor Papp
- 19th October 2021, 4:00 p.m. – Mesekert Kindergarten
District 3 – Edina Szilágyi
- 15th October 2021, 9:00 a.m. – Zsuzsi Forest Railway
- 15th October 2021, 4:00 p.m. – Csapókerti Community House
District 4 – Dr. Sándor Nagy
- Date under negotiation.
District 5 – József Hetei
- Dateunder negotiation.
District 6 – László Türk
- 13th October 2021, 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – MÉLIUSZ Homokkerti Community Square courtyard, Szabó Kálmán street No. 68.
- 14th October 2021, 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Courtyard of Sándor Karácsony Primary School in Debrecen, György tér Csipkés, Komárom 9.
- 15th October 2021, 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Kondoros Kert, Kéknyelű street No. 57
- 15th October 2021, 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – András Bayk Garden, Kondoroskert street No. 33
- October 15th, 2021, 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Nagycsere, Courtyard of the Reformed Church
District 7 – István Kovács
- 14th October 2021, 5:00 p.m. – Courtyard of Sándor Karácsony Primary School
- 16th October 2021, 9:00 a.m. – Haláp, Erdősor street playground
- 18th October 2021, 4:30 p.m. – Nagybánya street No. 4. (at the National Tobacco Shop)
- 20th October 2021, 5:00 p.m.- Intersection of Diószegi road – Fóliás street
District 8 – Balázs Vadon
- 25th October 2021, 5:00 p.m. – Bánk – new community house (former doctor’s office), corner of Fácán and Petúr streets
- 29th October 2021, 5:00 p.m. – Kerekestelep – home of the elderly on Gyula Szávay street
District 9 – Szabolcs Komolay
- Date under negotiation.
District 10 – Zoltán Piros
- Date under negotiation.
District 11 – Aurélia Orosz
- Date under negotiation.
District 12 – Attila Csaholczi
- Date under negotiation.
District 13 – András Varga
- Date under negotiation.
District 14 – Dr. Diána Széles
- 12th October 2021, 4:00 p.m. – Community house on Pósa street
District 15 – Dr. Lajos Barcsa
- 28th October 2021, 4:30 p.m. – Vénkerti Primary School
- 28th October 2021, 5:15 pm – Lilla Téri Primary School
District 16 – Dr. Csaba Papp
- Date under negotiation.
District 17 – Dr. Sándor Kiss
- Date under negotiation.
District 18 – Tamás Majer
- 14th October 2021, 5:30 pm – Debrecen – Hatvan School, Kardos Albert street
- 18th October 2021, 6:30 p.m. – Józsapark – Market Square
- 25th October 2021, 5:00 pm – Pallag – Car park of the International School of Debrecen
District 19 – Levente Fodor
- Date under negotiation.
District 20 – György Korbeák
- Date under negotiation.
District 21 – Erzsébet Katona
- Date under negotiation.
District 22 – Katalin Gyuris Bordásné
- Date under negotiation.
District 23 – Ákos Balázs
- 18th October 2021, 6:30 p.m. – Józsapark – Market Square
debrecen.hu