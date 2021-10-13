The building of the International School of Debrecen receives prestigious award

HUNÉP Zrt built the modern, 7,000-square-meter institution, winning the Hungarian Construction Industry Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in Hungary.

The Construction Industry Award is given to architecturally and technically outstanding buildings. HUNÉP received its award in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the presentation and accompanying bronze plaque unveiling were postponed until recently.

Harmony, consistency, agreement, Ágnes Pakurár, the director of the Debrecen International School, described the building with those words at the plaque unveiling. This excellent, modern, and unique building is a very inspiring environment for us, and we, teachers, know very well the educational power of a demanding environment, she said.

At the ceremony, is was also said that the special feel of the 7,000-square-meter building is in part thanks to the layout of its floor plan.

There are no parallel and perpendicular, but are arcs and polygons. The specialty involved was partly due to this and partly due to the use of quality materials that we don’t or can’t work with every day. If the use of such materials is also planned at the design phase, a beautiful building can be built, Miklós Bakos, CEO of HUNÉP Zrt., said.

Mayor of Debrecen László Papp said that it was a good decision to build the international school in terms of the development of Debrecen. In addition to the need for innovation and development, functionality and beauty appear in the building simultaneously, he added.

“I believe the international school is extremely important for the future of the city. I can confirm that the city has almost no business or investment negotiations where the significance and existence of the International School of Debrecen would not be discussed, and it would not be positive for the city”, the mayor emphasized.

The institution currently has 160 students from 23 nations.