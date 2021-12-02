Next Spring, One of the Busiest Junctions in Debrecen Will Be Transformed

Construction work can begin next spring at one of the busiest junctions in Debrecen, Árpád square, and the junction of Rakovszky and Ótemető streets, said Lajos Barcsa, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen.

It can be read in the Procurement Notice that there were three candidates for the work. The winner is Debrecen Mélyépítő Holding Fővállalkozó és Tanácsadó Kft. The offer is for a net amount of HUF 1 billion 308 million.

The following will be the responsibility of the winning company:

In the inner part of the city of Debrecen, the Rakovszky street – Ótemető street junction on main road No. 4.,

construction of a right-turn lane at a length of 60 m,

the Árpádi square junction on the main road,

coordination.

The total length of the construction sections is therefore 137 m.

Reconstruction of junctions is densely networked with utilities due to the metropolitan environment. Due to the space requirements of the individual right-hand lanes, the trolley overhead contact line support columns shall be relocated throughout the intervention phase.

Main quantities, tasks (expected):

– Construction of track structure with hydraulic binder: 430 m3

– Construction of bituminous binder track structure: 950 m3

– Establish and coordinate traffic light traffic management

– Relocation of an existing pedestrian crossing

– Trolley overhead line network replacement, relocation

A detailed description of the task is provided in the procurement documents.

