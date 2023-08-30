A new “Life Saving Point” was handed over in Debrecen

Debrecen’s 14th life-saving point was handed over at the city’s third McDonald’s restaurant.

The specialists of the National Ambulance Service have already taught more than a hundred McDonald’s workers how to act in the event of a life-saving emergency. Public institutions, restaurants, and companies that have semi-automatic defibrillators and support the first aid training of their employees can obtain the “Life Saving Point” certification – it can be read on the Facebook page of the National Ambulance Service.

In Debrecen, there are already 14 “Life Saving Points” including the current one. DKV Debreceni Közlekedesi Zrt., for example, set up a point at three locations this year, and 80 employees of the company learned the steps to save lives.