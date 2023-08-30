A robber threw salt in the face of his victim in Debrecen

According to the suspicion, the 40-year-old man threw salt in the face of his victim, then hit him several times with the glass, trying to rob him. The Debrecen police finished the investigation.

Passers-by reported to the police on June 9, 2023, at around 6:30 a.m. that two men were fighting in Debrecen, on Irén Street. The police immediately went to the scene, where only one of them was found. The 58-year-old man was bleeding from the head and reported that someone tried to rob him. The patrol found the attacker in a nearby street within minutes, arrested him, and brought him to the police station.

According to the investigation, the 40-year-old man started harassing the victim on a local bus. He threatened her several times, hit the victim, and demanded his backpack and mobile phone. When they got off the bus, he pushed his victim, tore the bag from his hand, and hurriedly tried to get away, but the victim ran after him. The perpetrator then took out a salt shaker from his pocket and covered the victim’s face with salt, then hit him on the head several times with the bottle.

The police found the bag and the cash, documents, and various valuables intact. The victim was taken to the hospital by the ambulance service with minor injuries.

The Romanian citizen made a detailed confession during the questioning of the suspect. The investigators took him into criminal custody, and the District Court of Debrecen ordered his arrest. He must answer on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of having committed the crime of robbery. The police carried out the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the prosecutor’s office with a proposal to bring them to court.

(police.hu)