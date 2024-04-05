Ultramarathonist Richárd Boros helped the recovery of Szofi from Debrecen with his sold kilometers

“The donation of a Fair-play award-winning athlete to an ethical fund-raising foundation is a fortunate encounter,” said Professor Csongor Kiss, chairman of the board of trustees of the Foundation for Children with Leukemia, at the press conference held in the cafe next to the Great Reformed Church of Debrecen.

At the event, another successful episode of the foundation’s “Kilometers for Sale” project was reported: this time, the distance run by the International Fair Play award-winning ultrarunner Richárd Boros at the Balaton Supermarathon in March could be purchased per kilometer on the foundation’s website.

With the donation collected in this way, the benefactors will support the future medical treatment abroad of Szofi Szalontai, who has a brain tumor. More than one million HUF was collected for the noble cause, and the money was ceremoniously handed over to the little girl and her mother.

The sportsman standing by the noble initiative already proved his human greatness at last year’s Spartathlon, when he took a weakened Japanese colleague by the arm in the last ten kilometers of the 246-kilometer distance, and they ran to the finish line together, for which he won the above-mentioned international recognition.

After that, he accepted the honorable invitation, and since he is also a father, he was sensitively affected by the child’s illness. Regarding the run, he modestly said that he was doing his job, and more credit goes to the donors. According to his admission, he didn’t even get tired during the competition, he felt the support throughout, and for him, it was just a training session.

When asked how many kilometers are usually the most difficult, the athlete answered that these moments usually come over a hundred.

Translated from László Faragó article at the Debrecni Nap page.