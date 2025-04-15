This is how DKV services will operate during Easter and the spring break

Due to the holiday and the school break, the schedule of the Debrecen Transport Company will change.

On Thursday, April 17, and between April 22–25, buses, trolleybuses, and trams will run according to the school holiday weekday schedule due to the spring school break, announced DKV. On Monday, April 28, from the beginning of operations, the company’s services will run according to the school-term weekday schedule.

On Friday, April 18, Sunday, April 20, and Monday, April 21, buses, trolleybuses, and trams will operate according to the Sunday/holiday schedule. The Auchan shopper buses will not operate on these days. On Saturday, April 19, services will run according to the Saturday schedule.

For the current schedules, visit www.menetrend-debrecen.hu.

(DKV)

