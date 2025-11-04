Debrecen International Airport begins testing the new Entry and Exit System (EES)

Debrecen Airport announced that on November 11, it will begin testing the new Entry and Exit System (EES), with full implementation to follow after the test period.

In their statement, the airport reminded that Hungary started implementing the European Union’s modern border registration system, the EES (Entry/Exit System), at its external borders on October 12.

This digital system allows the electronic recording of non-EU citizens’ entries and exits, including the collection of passengers’ biometric data (facial images and fingerprints). The EES replaces traditional passport stamps, making the process of entering and exiting the EU faster and more secure, they noted.

According to the announcement, Debrecen International Airport will participate in the system testing from November 11 to 13, after which full application will begin. Passengers are advised to check information in advance and arrive earlier than usual at the airport, as the biometric data collection may cause a short wait during check-in.

The EES registration does not apply to EU citizens, those traveling as family members of EU citizens, or those holding a valid Schengen residence permit or long-term visa.

The purpose of the new system is to create a unified database of EU external border crossings, facilitating border control, improving security, and simplifying travel for frequent border crossers.

Debrecen Airport emphasized that it is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and requested passengers’ patience and cooperation during the implementation.