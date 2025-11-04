Mother and son forced a young woman into prostitution in Pocsaj

Police in Hajdú-Bihar county detained a man who allegedly lured a woman to live with him, then forced her into prostitution with violence and threats.

On the evening of October 29, a desperate, terrified woman called the police. She reported abuse, detention, and other serious crimes. The police immediately organized an action group and quickly arrived at the specified address in Pocsaj. Inside the house, they found the caller, her 33-year-old partner, and the man’s mother. To fully clarify the events, investigators took both of them into custody at the County Police Headquarters.

According to the current data from the investigation, the man had lured the 21-year-old woman to live with him about a month earlier, and she moved in hoping for a better life. However, the girl did not enjoy the promise of a new life for long: after a few days, citing his financial problems, the man asked her to have sexual relations with strangers for money. When the woman refused, the man changed his tone and began to issue orders to her.

The young woman was forced to work as a prostitute for weeks, and the man naturally assumed the right to take her earnings. If the woman protested or threatened to leave, the man abused her, and sometimes simply locked her inside the house. The final straw was when the man informed her that he wanted to take her abroad to “work.” According to the investigation, the man’s mother also helped in forcing the young woman into sexual activity against her will.

The Criminal Directorate of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters questioned the man, whom they detained, as a suspect in human trafficking and violation of personal liberty. On November 2, the court ordered his pre-trial detention. Proceedings were initiated against the mother for human trafficking, but she is currently allowed to defend herself while at large.