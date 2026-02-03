Nature conservation developments in the Hortobágy

The government is allocating more than two-thirds of nature conservation development funds to the restoration of degraded habitats, the preservation of endangered species, and the improvement of conditions for regular nature conservation management, said András Rácz, Deputy State Secretary for Nature Conservation at the Ministry of Agriculture, on Tuesday in the village of Hortobágy.

At the opening event of the project titled “Complex Development of Infrastructure Conditions Related to Grazing as a Nature Conservation Management Method at Hortobágyi Nonprofit Ltd.”, Rácz highlighted that:

Through the Environmental and Energy Efficiency Operational Program Plus (KEHOP Plus), approved in 2022, HUF 42 billion is available for nature conservation investments. Using these funds, 60 priority projects were launched in 2025, collectively affecting nearly 100,000 hectares of Natura 2000 sites.

The Hortobágy project, with HUF 3 billion in support and implemented with the Ministry of Construction and Transport as a consortium partner, will take place over 39 months on more than 6,000 hectares of protected land grazed by Hungarian Grey cattle and domestic buffaloes. During this period, three winter animal shelters and one machinery workshop will be renovated, as announced at the project opening.

(MTI)