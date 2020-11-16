Students in Digital Education to Get Free Internet

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has signed a government decree granting internet services free of charge to secondary school students partaking in digital education.

Last Tuesday, Hungarian schools above the eighth grade reverted to digital education as part of a series of restrictions ramping up the coronavirus protection efforts in the country. In a video message on Saturday, Orbán said the decree guaranteed free internet access to those students for the next 30 days. “Those studying in digital education, and so use the internet for that purpose, will receive free access for that period. This is going to be a cause for debate with the providers, but the priority right now is that the families receive help,” Orbán said on Facebook. He also called on students to continue to study rather than thinking of digital education as vacation.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay