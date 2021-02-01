Covid-19 – 61 Fatalities, 1,307 More Infections

Fully 61 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,307 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 367,586, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Sunday.

The death toll has risen to 12,524, while 262,968 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 92,094, while there are 3,562 hospitalised Covid patients, 268 on a ventilator. Altogether 19,075 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,158,288. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (68,233) and Pest County (45,658) so far, followed by the counties of Hajdú-Bihar (20,800), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (20,549) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (20,513). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (7,998).

Hungary began rolling out the coronavirus vaccine in December. So far, 222,005 people have received their first jab, and 56,825 have been fully inoculated. The government has extended coronavirus-related restrictions until March 1. Hungary has so far signed contracts for 19.7 million doses with Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen, Curevac. The country has so far taken delivery of vaccines enough to inoculate 201,000 people with two producers’ consignment. Under an agreement with Russia, Hungary will receive Sputnik V in three batches to inoculate one million people, the portal said. A contract to take delivery of Chinese Sinopharm enough to inoculate 2.5 million people was signed on Friday.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay