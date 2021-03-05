Hungary Records 143 Coronavirus Fatalities, Number of Infections Up by 6,369

Fully 143 patients, generally elderly with an underlying condition, have died over the past 24 hours, and 6,369 new coronavirus infections have been registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The number of infections has risen to 452,547, while the death toll has increased to 15,619. The number of recoveries stands at 331,557.

There are 105,371 active infections, while hospitals are caring for 6,867 Covid patients, 677 of whom are on ventilators.

Altogether 862,953 people have been vaccinated so far, with 279,727 having received a second shot.

 

Source: koronavirus.gov.hu

