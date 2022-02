The carbon monoxide sensor in Csokonai street in Vámospércs gave a warning signal at dawn on Monday.

There was an open-fired boiler in the bathroom which caused the accident. Professional firefighters in Debrecen were alarmed, who took measurements and detected the toxic gas in the air. There were seven people in the house, nobody got injured. The gas boiler was temporarily excluded from the system by the gas supplier, but the house remained heated with a tile stove.

OKF

pixabay