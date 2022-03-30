A swan landed in the traffic lane of the M1 motorway

A rarely seen scene took place on the Komárom section of the M1 motorway, which was recorded by the camera of Magyar Közút Nonprofit Zrt.

A swan landed on the 125-kilometer section of the highway. Despite the heavy traffic, truckers and motorists were able to stop in time. The animal escaped and, fortunately, no accident occurred. The swan didn’t seem to bother, and once he was there he checked to see if the road quality was OK in both lanes.

The Road employees then escorted the swan off the highway. After the bird left the highway, traffic recovered and motorists were able to proceed to their destination.

pestinap.hu