The University of Debrecen is organizing an aid concert for Transcarpathia

The University of Debrecen called on the leaders of the city and the historical churches to work together to help people in need due to the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. A large-scale relief concert will be held on May 6, coupled with fundraising.

As part of the collaboration initiated by the University of Debrecen, the leaders of the board of trustees of the university, the city, and the church community met on Tuesday in the rector’s council of the institution. The meeting started with a joint candle lighting and prayer in memory of the press chief of the University of Debrecen, who died on Monday, Ildikó M. Tóth.

György Kossa, chairman of the board of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, explained: the purpose of the meeting is twofold, on the one hand, to formalize the existing cooperation, to organize joint events, talent management programs, to organize joint communication activities. The other goal is to alleviate the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in the neighborhood, to help the fallen in cooperation with the leading churches in Debrecen and the region.

We need to set an example in a collaboration in which everyone, regardless of their faith, can build closer ties along common values,

– György Kossa said.

According to Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, in the current situation, one must act independently of the denomination or party affiliation.

– We are from Debrecen and we stand for a common cause. The university is a place that brings together small communities as a large community and is attended by citizens of 120 countries. It is a sad fact that we can talk about this collaboration the day after the death of our press chief Ildikó M. Tóth, and it is an uplifting feeling that we could remember it together, said Zoltán Bács, who also announced that the press award of the University of Debrecen is named after Ildiko M. Tóth.

During a meeting with church and city leaders, it was agreed that the first milestone in humanitarian assistance would be an ecumenical gala event, an aid concert, the proceeds of which would be offered to help Transcarpathians. Károly Fekete, the bishop of the Trans-Tisza Reformed Diocese, proposed the Great Church as a venue, which was gladly accepted by the cooperating partners. The church leader expressed the hope that many would attend the event.

A charity concert to help refugees in Ukraine will be held on Friday, May 6, from 6 pm, with the participation of the Kodály Philharmonic, the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen, and church choirs, and the promotion of art in Debrecen. Preparations for the initiative will be coordinated by a joint organizing committee.

In connection with the charity auction, an account number will be set up where donors can send their offerings, and it will also be possible to help those in need from the war on the spot in the form of cash. Donations will be handed over to the Bridge for Transcarpathia Aid Program at a later event.

Those present asked and stressed that each of them could help this noble cause by donating to the best of his ability. They expressed their desire to address as many people as possible so that as many people as possible would be there in the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen.

