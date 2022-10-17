Pleasant autumn weather is expected at the beginning of the week

Pleasant, sunny autumn weather is expected at the beginning of next week, but on Tuesday night a cold front will bring a temporary cooling, on Thursday and Friday it can be up to 14 degrees in the hottest hours, and on Friday and Saturday morning the temperature can even drop below 0 degrees. The air will warm up again for the holiday weekend, with a maximum of over 20 degrees on Sunday – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service, which was delivered to MTI on Sunday.

On Monday, the visibility will gradually improve everywhere in the first half of the day and the weather will turn sunny, with only a few veil clouds in the sky. There will be no precipitation, the southeast wind will pick up in places. The highest daytime temperature is between 18 and 23 degrees.

On Tuesday, after the mist and fog shrink and then disappear, sunny weather can be expected, with veil clouds in some places. The scattered clouds of a cold front may reach the northwestern counties late in the evening. Precipitation is not expected until the evening, and the southerly wind will typically remain moderate. The lowest night temperature is usually between 5 and 11 degrees, but it will be colder in frosty, clear, wind-protected parts. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 17 and 22 degrees.

On Wednesday, the further breaking clouds of the cold front will move towards the southeast, behind it the sun will shine for several hours in most of the country, but especially in the eastern third of the country during the day the formation of cumulus clouds may be stronger in places, and showers may also occur. Patches of fog will form in the morning, mainly in the southern counties. In the north, the northwest wind picks up and strengthens in several directions. The lowest night temperature is usually between 6 and 13 degrees, but it will be colder in frosty, clear, wind-protected parts. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 14 and 20 degrees.

On Thursday, you can usually expect sunny weather with cumulonimbus and sometimes veil clouds. Precipitation is not likely, the north, northeast, and then east winds will pick up from time to time. The lowest night temperature is usually between 1 and 8 degrees, but it will be colder in frosty, clear, wind-protected parts. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 9 and 14 degrees.

A lot of sunshine is expected on Friday, and in the second half of the day, veil clouds will begin to move over the country from the west. Precipitation is not expected, the easterly and south-easterly winds may be brisk in many directions, and may be accompanied by strong gusts in some places. The lowest night temperature is usually between -3 and +4 degrees, but it can be colder in frosty, clear, wind-protected parts. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 8 and 14 degrees.

On Saturday, the sky may be moderately or heavily cloudy. There may be rain and showers in some places. Patches of mist and fog may form in the morning. The south-easterly wind may be accompanied by brisk, sometimes strong gusts in several places. The lowest night temperature is usually between -2 and +5 degrees, but it can be colder in frosty, clear, wind-protected parts. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 10 and 18 degrees.

On Sunday, cloudy weather is expected, and there may be rain and showers in some places. In many places, lively, sometimes strong gusts can accompany the south and southwest wind. The lowest night temperature is usually between 2 and 10 degrees, but it can be colder in frosty, clear, wind-protected parts. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 13 and 22 degrees.

MTI

Photo: Ivett Frank