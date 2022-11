Hungarian President Katalin Novák arrived in Kyiv on Saturday morning after an overnight train ride.

This is reported by atv.hu, citing a diplomatic source. Novák traveled to the Ukrainian capital at the invitation of President Katalin Zelenskyi. It will be the highest-level meeting between the two countries in Kiev since the beginning of the war. There is currently no information on the programs of the Hungarian President.

24.hu

pixabay