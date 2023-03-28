Tesco is raising and, in the case of eggs, canceling the purchase limit

Tesco will raise the purchase limit for price-fixed products in the period before Easter and will also cancel it in the case of eggs, Tesco-Global Áruházak Zrt announced.

According to the information, between March 29. and April 8., there will be a maximum of 4 liters of sunflower cooking oil in a liter package, 10 kilos of fine wheat flour, 4 kilos of chicken breast and chicken thighs, 6 kilos of pork legs, and 12 kilos of potatoes per purchase.

In the case of eggs, one of the most important foods of Easter, the supermarket chain will remove all purchase restrictions during the festive period.

The quantity limit currently in force is 2 liters for sunflower edible oil in a liter package, 2 kilos for fine wheat flour, 2 kilos for chicken breast and chicken thighs, and 4 kilos for pork legs.

MTI