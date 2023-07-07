Beach time is expected this weekend with lots of sunshine and few clouds

Beach time is expected this weekend with lots of sunshine and few cumulus clouds. The peak temperature will also rise, on Sunday it will already be between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Friday, in the first half of the day, there may still be cloudier areas with showers in some places, then in the afternoon it will probably be sunny with few clouds, and the precipitation will stop. The north, north-easterly wind will revive and in some places even strengthen. The highest daytime temperature is between 24 and 30 degrees.

On Saturday, mostly clear, sunny weather is expected, only a few cumulus clouds may form, and no precipitation is expected. The north, north-easterly wind picks up in several places across the Tiszántúl. The temperature varies between 10-18 degrees in the morning and 27-32 degrees in the afternoon.

On Sunday, clear or slightly cloudy, sunny weather is expected without precipitation, and the variable wind direction will remain weak or moderate. The temperature varies between 12-20 degrees in the morning and 29-34 degrees in the afternoon.

