A second-degree heat alert is in effect throughout Hungary

The national chief medical officer ordered a second-degree heat alert for the entire country from 2 p.m. Monday to midnight Thursday, based on the forecast of the National Meteorological Service, taking into account the professional recommendation of the National Public Health and Pharmaceutical Center.

As it was written, prolonged heat is particularly dangerous for the elderly, children and those who do physical work.

Among the elderly, persistently high temperatures can cause cardiovascular complaints, if they are detected, a doctor should be consulted immediately, and patients taking medications may also react sensitively – they warned in the announcement, adding: stay in a cool place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., avoid physical exertion that burdens the body job.

They asked that no one leave children or pets in a vehicle parked in the hot sun, as it can heat up to 50-60 degrees Celsius in just a few minutes.

They also requested that, in order to prevent outdoor fires, fires should only be made in the designated fire pits in the forest and only if there is no fire-lighting ban in the given county. Beachgoers were advised to stay in the shade and use sunscreen with a high SPF.

According to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service, sunny, predominantly clear weather is expected at the beginning of the week, with peak temperatures between 31-36 degrees Celsius. The air temperature usually cools down to between 18 and 22 degrees at dawn. On Wednesday, the sky will be intermittently very cloudy in the northeast and east, and showers and thunderstorms are more likely to occur there.

(MTI)