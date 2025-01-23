Bomb threat received by several Hungarian schools

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Bomb threat received by several Hungarian schools

Several Hungarian schools were evacuated on Thursday morning due to bomb threats. The threats affected at least 20 institutions, including both Budapest and rural locations, as reported by Index.

The report states that the bomb threats targeted schools in Budapest and the countryside simultaneously. Police are currently on the scene at the Gárdonyi Géza Elementary School in Újbuda.

According to a reader’s report, the Bocskai István Elementary School, also located in District XI, experienced a bomb threat, while Promenad24 revealed that students at Németh László High School in Hódmezővásárhely were also forced to evacuate.

Csepel.info reported that schools in Szigetszentmiklós, Csepel, and Soroksár were similarly evacuated. The portal even shared the threatening message behind the bomb scare, according to the article.

