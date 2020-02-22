Woman Hit By Truck in Hajdúböszörmény

Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Woman Hit By Truck in Hajdúböszörmény

On Friday afternoon (21st February), a 24-year-old woman was hit by a truck in Hajdúböszörmény.

Police were alerted on Friday, at about 5:00 pm, about an accident which happened on Kálvin square, Hajdúböszörmény. The victim was a 24-year-old woman who was trying to cross the zebra crossing with her bicycle when a truck hit her. The police detected alcohol in the truck’s driver’s blood, so he was taken to the police station immediately.

The young woman suffered so severe injuries in the accident that she was taken to hospital with a life-threatening condition.

Investigation of the accident is still in progress.

Source: police.hu

Related Posts

Shooting in Nyíregyháza: police looking for a Romanian man

Kurucz Judit

Police: Events of 12 April in numbers

Kurucz Judit

Two traffic accidents in Hajdú-Bihar

Kurucz Judit

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Hatvan utca

flat for rent

Debrecen, Hatvan utca

54 m2 flat for rent
85 000 Ft

Debrecen, Egyetem sugárút

43 m2 flat for rent
85 000 Ft

Debrecen, Piac utca

20 m2 shop for sale
10 900 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *