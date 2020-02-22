Woman Hit By Truck in Hajdúböszörmény

On Friday afternoon (21st February), a 24-year-old woman was hit by a truck in Hajdúböszörmény.

Police were alerted on Friday, at about 5:00 pm, about an accident which happened on Kálvin square, Hajdúböszörmény. The victim was a 24-year-old woman who was trying to cross the zebra crossing with her bicycle when a truck hit her. The police detected alcohol in the truck’s driver’s blood, so he was taken to the police station immediately.

The young woman suffered so severe injuries in the accident that she was taken to hospital with a life-threatening condition.

Investigation of the accident is still in progress.

Source: police.hu