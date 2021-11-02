New measures against covid will take effect at the University of Debrecen from today

To slow down the spread of the coronavirus, new precautions will be introduced at the University of Debrecen from Tuesday, November 2. In addition to mask-wearing and hand disinfection, university management asks staff to hold discussions online where possible.

The circular of the Rector-Chancellor of 29 October draws the attention of university citizens to the importance of hand disinfection when entering the building, in addition to complying with the previously introduced mandatory use of masks. From Tuesday, November 2, entry into the education rooms may be preceded by a fever test on an ad hoc basis.

University management asks staff to plan important and urgent meetings online, with direct contacts organized in person only for a small number of participants. In the sports and catering / dining areas, the rules issued in the previous circular apply.

