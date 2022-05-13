International Food Day is held today at the University of Debrecen

After a long time, the main event of international gastronomy is happening again at the University of Debrecen. This year’s International Food Day visitors can taste the dishes and specialties of fifteen nations in the University Square.

International Food Day 2022 is the largest international student event of the year, with the goal of bringing thousands of members of the institution’s international community to present their own food and traditions to each other and to university citizenship.

In addition to the flavors of Angola, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, China, Colombia, Ghana, Iraq, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Palestine, and Vietnam, those interested can also get an insight into the culinary secrets of Filipino cuisine on May 13 at the University of Debrecen.

In addition to their national dishes, UD foreign students also present traditional folk costumes, typical dances, and music from their culture. In the square in front of the main building of the university, the background of the event will be given by student bands.

Trying out international cuisines requires getting food tickets, which can be purchased in advance and on-site by visitors.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to charity again this year.

In Hungary, most foreign students study at the University of Debrecen: more than 7,000 students from 122 countries. International Food Day is the largest and most popular event at the institution, the International Student Union (ISU), a student sub-government that brings together foreign students.

