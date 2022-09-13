The Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic received a rating of excellence in Debrecen

The Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center has earned the Center of Excellence Structural Heart Interventions certification. With the honorary title, the ABBOTT medical instrument manufacturing company based in the United States recognized the institution’s outstanding work in the field of catheter heart valve surgeries. Professor Zoltán Csanádi, director of the clinic, received the relevant certificate on Monday.

Diseases of the heart valve occur more and more frequently with advancing age. Aortic valve stenosis or insufficiency usually develops, but bicuspid (mitral) valve defects often occur as well. For a long time, the only solution to valvular diseases was heart surgery, when the problem was solved by opening the chest. In Hungary, it has been possible to replace the aortic valve needle with a catheter for 6-7 years, and in the last 4 years, catheter plastic surgery of the mitral valve, and from this year, the implantation of a complete valve has also become possible. Most mitral procedures are performed at the Department of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. This work was recognized with an honorary title.

This qualification is recognition of the outstanding professional work of the Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic. The honorary title also foreshadows further development opportunities, which can elevate the clinic to the forefront of Europe. The management of the University of Debrecen and the Clinical Center continue to support the clinic’s activities, so in the future, we would like to create a so-called hybrid operating room, which provides the most modern cubical background for catheter and surgical interventions,

– said Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center, at the award ceremony held on Monday at a press conference.

The prestigious title of Center of Excellence for Structural Heart Interventions was awarded to the clinic by ABBOTT, the company that manufactures high-tech devices used in catheter heart interventions. The diploma was handed over to Professor Zoltán Csanádi, the director of the clinic, by the manager of UniCorp Biotech Kft., the Hungarian representative of the company’s medical technology business branch.

In the last 4-5 years, the clinic has achieved outstanding results not only in the number of implanted devices but also in the quality of the performed interventions. The most important result of the honorary title will be that the latest devices manufactured by the company will be the first to go to the centers of excellence, so Hungarian patients will be among the first to get access to the most modern technology

– informed László Horváth, the company manager of UniCorp Biotech Kft.

The interventions are performed by a medical team in which cardiologists and heart surgeons work in close cooperation.

Based on various aspects (for example, age and co-morbidities), we decide together what type of surgery to perform on the given patient. If we decide in favor of catheter intervention, we will also perform it together with heart surgeons, but the anesthesiologists and imaging specialists are also very important members of the team

– pointed out Zoltán Csanádi, director of the Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic.

Catheter valve surgeries are primarily used in patients who would be at significant risk with traditional, open surgery.

This is a new perspective in the treatment of high-risk patients – stressed Tamás Serafin, associate professor. The professional director of heart surgery at the Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center added: that with the help of the new technology, patients can be cured who previously could not be operated on by traditional surgery.

Assistant professor Csaba Jenei spoke about the special role of 3D ultrasound in the examination and in the management of the intervention. Without it, the type of extremely detailed examination and patient preparation that this intervention requires would be impossible.

