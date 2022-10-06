Robot-assisted kidney stone removal was performed in Debrecen

For the first time in Hungary, robot-assisted kidney stone removal was performed at the Urology Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. In recent days, the university’s specialists have performed six successful operations using the French-developed ILY robot-controlled ureterorenoscopy. With robot-assisted technology, surgery can be performed precisely and safely even in more difficult and complicated cases.

In recent years, a large number of flexible ureterorenoscopy have been performed at the Urology Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, where a special, thin endoscope is inserted through the urethra and bladder, thus approaching the stones in the renal pelvis and calyces. During the operation, the smaller stones are removed, and the larger ones are pulverized with a laser, so they are excreted from the patient’s body with urine.

Many years of practice made it possible for the specialists of the Urology Clinic to work precisely with the robot-assisted technique. Demonstration surgeries with the French-developed ILY robot were performed at the clinic for the first time in Hungary. In the first days of October, six robot-assisted flexible ureterorenoscopy kidney stone removals were performed.

In non-robot-assisted surgeries, the operator holds and controls the equipment, the robot replaces this task completely. The doctor performing the operation does not have to hold the endoscopic device, only to control the movement of the robot, so the specialist does not get tired during longer operations and can concentrate better. The device provided by the French company, which is compatible with all currently used flexible ureterorenoscopy, enables precise and safe intervention, the operation can be performed safely even in more complicated cases

– Gyula Drabik, who performed the operations, explained.

The specialist of the Urology Clinic of the DE Clinical Center added that among the six surgeries performed in recent days, there was a more complicated case when a stone in the horseshoe kidney had to be removed in a hard-to-reach place. However, with the robot, it was possible to accurately reach the stone and break the stone in a stable manner. For the interventions, they also received high-frequency laser equipment from the Olympos company, which can be used to break stones extremely quickly.

The technical and technological development of the last decade provides previously unimaginable opportunities for the cinematographer. In the present case, a 3-mm-thick device was introduced through a natural body opening from the urethral opening to the renal pelvis, with which we crushed the kidney stones. The precise movement of this finely structured instrument was made possible by the robot we used, which was controlled by the doctor

– pointed out Tibor Flaskó, director of the Urology Clinic of the DE Clinical Center.

The surgeries performed at the Urology Clinic, unique in Hungary, were successful. The patients did not develop any complications and were able to go home the day after the procedure. The specialists emphasized: that successful work is due to the prepared and trained team performing the operations, the operating room assistants, the operating room assistant, the anesthetist, and the anesthesiology assistants in addition to the operator.

