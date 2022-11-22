The buildings of the University of Debrecen were lit up purple

On the occasion of World Premature Birth Day, the Main Building of the University of Debrecen and the Clinical Center, the Innovation Center, the Nagyerdei Stadium, and the Water Tower were illuminated with purple light on Thursday. On this day, the doctors and nurses of the Clinic treating premature babies also dressed in the color purple, symbolizing hope and endurance. With the initiative, attention is drawn to premature babies, their families, and the work of healthcare workers who care for babies.

Every year in Hungary, about eight thousand children are born before the 37th week of pregnancy, i.e. they are born prematurely. The number of the most vulnerable newborns weighing less than 1,500 grams has been between 1,200 and 1,400 for years. Premature birth can have many causes.

Premature birth is more common in very young or old maternal age, as well as in the case of multiple pregnancies. The occurrence of certain maternal diseases, vaginal infections, and cervical insufficiency can also increase the risk of premature birth, but some of these can be eliminated with proper care. Smoking and lack of regular antenatal care are two factors that increase the frequency of premature birth, but there is something to be done about it

– explained Zoárd Krasznai, director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic of the UD Clinical Center.

The Premature Infant Intensive Center of the Pediatric Clinic is the leading center in the country, where all conditions are met for high-quality care of premature babies.

After stabilization in the delivery room, a premature child is treated in incubators, which ensure the right humidity and temperature. In addition, in addition to continuous monitoring of vital functions, we support their breathing and, if necessary, their blood circulation, initially supplementing their nutrition through infusion. In some cases, other treatments may also be necessary, such as various pediatric and ophthalmic surgeries. Thanks to its allied professions, the clinic can provide a unique background for the care of all children

– emphasized Tamás Kovács, head of the Neonatal Intensive Center of the Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

In addition to the care of premature babies, the Pediatric Clinic pays special attention to the spiritual support of mothers with the involvement of psychologists and psychiatrists, in the form of mothers’ groups or individual therapy. In parallel with the improvement of the condition of premature babies, mothers are involved in the care, sending important development support messages to their children who are “kangarooing” on their chests without being noticed. The conditions at the clinic were also made more homely. With the funds received in the framework of the Family-Friendly Maternity grant, a restroom and kitchen were created, family wards were opened, a baby-mother and mother-to-be gym group and a film club were started to make staying indoors easier.

Tamás Kovács added: prematurity can have complications, but their occurrence has decreased significantly with the development of neonatology in the last two decades.

It doesn’t take a miracle for even the smallest children, born weighing 300-400 grams, to grow up with a good quality of life. The work to be done does not end when the baby is returned home, but the colleagues who carry out early development and rehabilitation, as well as neurologists, pulmonologists, ophthalmologists, and cardiologists, if necessary, have significant tasks after that

– the neonatologist pointed out.

