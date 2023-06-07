EconoMisteries – economics differently, open day at the Faculty of Economics

The future students of the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen can get to know the “mysteries” of economics, agriculture and sports in a slightly different way in the II. EconoMisteries Open Day. On Friday, June 30, young people are waiting for extraordinary performances in the GTK Debrecen and Szolnok, writes unideb.hu.



The Wolf of Wall Street – or profit generation at the highest level; I know what you did last summer – managing customer data in the hotel sector; Just shop! You don’t have to pay! – purchases without payment experience – among other things, the lecturers and current students of the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen await those who have selected UD Faculty of Economics in this admission procedure or are still unsure of their application order with these lectures and topics.

– We want to show our students how much they can learn at the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen at the unusual, tradition-creating open day. We welcome all interested young people to the event, including those students who are still hesitating with their recent matriculation results and are not sure about their admission plans. We would like to help them, as they still have the opportunity until July 12 to change the order of the courses indicated in the admissions – informed Veronika Fenyves, dean of the Faculty of Economics.

At the EconoMisteries Open Day, future students can learn about the faculty’s talent management opportunities, mobility programs offering studies abroad, and the most important details of student life.

On June 30, we will present the faculty’s training offerings in a groundbreaking way, and we will reveal some of the scientific mysteries that occupy all young people interested in economic sciences, sports sciences, or agricultural sciences. During the day, there will be a campus tour of the Faculty of Economics Böszörményi út campus, then a visit to the dormitory rooms on the University square, the students’ leisure sports venue, the DEAC complex, will be introduced, and the program will end with a stadium visit at the Debrecen location. University souvenirs will be drawn among the participants. As a guaranteed prize, everyone can get to know their future group mates before the freshman camp

– added Veronika Fenyves.

In addition to Debrecen, the faculty also organizes the summer mystery-solving event in Szolnok. You can register for the EconoMisteries Open Day until June 22 at this link, where a list of the planned presentations is also available. After the application deadline, young people will receive an e-mail about the successful registration and the exact details of the event. The event is of course free.