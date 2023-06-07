Professors were awarded by the Faculty of Medicine

The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Debrecen gave the István Krompecher and István Went Memorial Awards and Prizes to university professors György Paragh and László Csiba. With the awards presented on Tuesday, the teaching work of the professors and their high-level scientific achievements in the field of experimental medicine were recognized, writes unideb.hu.

The István Krompecher Memorial Award and Prize can be awarded every two years to cherish the memory of academician István Krompecher and at the same time for the highest recognition of outstanding achievements in university teaching work over several years. The Faculty Council decides on the recipient – based on the proposal of the Study Committee of the Faculty of Medicine. This year, the award was given to university professor György Paragh.

György Paragh was the director of the I.sz. Internal Medicine Clinic between 2003 and 2012, and the head of the Unified Institute of Internal Medicine from 2012 to 2018. Since the beginning of his career as a professor, he regularly participates in internal medicine education in Hungarian and English. The Department of Internal Medicine conducts problem-oriented education, which helps improve students’ practical skills.

I am convinced that the Faculty Council made a wise decision when it awarded the prize to the professor. György Paragh won the title of the Faculty of Medicine Teacher of the Year twelve times, and there are few colleagues who are more dedicated and committed to education than him. It conducts exemplary educational activities and is always available to the students

– emphasized László Mátyus, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine.

After the award, György Paragh gave a lecture entitled “The significance of primary and secondary hyperlipoproteinemias in patients with increased cardiovascular risk” and then received the award from László Mátyus, dean of the Faculty of Medicine of UD.

The Went István Memorial Award is also given every two years to cherish the memory of the renowned professor and at the same time to recognize the high-level scientific results achieved in the field of experimental medicine. The candidate’s academic performance must be taken into account when selecting the recipient. The Faculty Council decides on the awardee – based on the proposal of the Scientific and Innovation Committee of the Faculty of Medicine. With the Went István Memorial and Award in 2023, the faculty recognized the decades of activity of university professor László Csiba.

László Csiba headed the Department of Neurology at the University of Debrecen between 1992 and 2017. Based on his experience in Japan, he established the Debrecen Neurosonology laboratory, which plays a prominent role in stroke diagnostics and research. Under his leadership, the clinic became an internationally recognized center for stroke research and care.

Professor László Csiba published his observations in almost 300 scientific publications. He published new methods for investigating the metabolic consequences (regional pH) of the blood content and potassium distribution of experimental focal cerebral ischemia. He carried out his clinical observations on stroke patients and patients at risk of stroke. His scientific tests enable the early diagnosis of people at increased risk of stroke

– Professor László Mátyus praised László Csiba’s work.

This year’s honoree gave a lecture on Tuesday’s ceremony entitled From the bedside to the autopsy table: our clinical and clinicopathological observations in stroke and its risk diseases. László Csiba was then presented with the Went István Memorial and Award by the dean of the faculty.