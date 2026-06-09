SIA: Global chip sales nearly doubled in April

Global semiconductor sales almost doubled year-on-year in April, rising 93.9% to $110.5 billion. Compared with March, sales increased by 11%, according to the website of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), which represents the world’s leading chip manufacturers.

John Neufer, President and CEO of the SIA, pointed out that April marked the 14th consecutive month of month-on-month growth in global semiconductor sales. According to the industry expert, global semiconductor industry sales are now expected to reach $1.5 trillion this year, sooner than previously anticipated.

In April, semiconductor sales increased by 115.8% in the Americas, 54.7% in Europe, 78.6% in China, 114.9% in the Asia-Pacific region and other markets, and 15.6% in Japan compared with the same month a year earlier.

Compared with March, chip sales rose by 16.7% in the Americas, 6.7% in Europe, 8.0% in China, 6.4% in Japan, and 8.7% in the Asia-Pacific region and other markets.

Last year, global chip sales reached a record $791.7 billion, representing a 25.6% increase compared with 2024.

The SIA represents approximately 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry and about 66% of semiconductor manufacturers in other countries.

(MTI)