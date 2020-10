Hungarian winemakers will produce 2.2m-2.5m hectolitres of wine from this year’s grape crop, the chairman of winegrowers association HNT told MTI.

Output will decline from 2.7m hectolitres last year, Ottó Légli said, adding that drought and spring frost had reduced the crop for some varieties by 15-20%. There can be no complaints about the quality of the 2020 vintage, he added.

