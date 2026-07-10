Six men have been charged with operating a drug trafficking network spanning several counties in Eastern Hungary

Police in Hajdúnánás received information in the spring of 2024 that a man from the town of Polgár was selling new psychoactive substances locally. Investigators examined every detail of the case before launching a coordinated operation across several counties. In the early hours of July 17, officers, assisted by members of the Cívis and Bükk Public Order Support Units, raided the suspects and dismantled the network, according to police.hu.

The investigation found that a 29-year-old man from Polgár and five men from the nearby village of Prügy had been regularly supplying illegal drugs to users in Hajdú-Bihar, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties until their arrest. Criminal proceedings were initially launched against them for trafficking in new psychoactive substances.

During searches, police seized more than 9 million forints (approximately €23,000) in cash, jewellery, digital scales, mobile phones, and nearly 100 grams of suspected narcotics. As the investigation progressed, officers also identified and questioned several drug users connected to the network.

Three of the suspects—a man from Polgár and two residents of Prügy—were taken into custody, and the Debrecen District Court ordered their pre-trial detention on July 19, 2024. The remaining three suspects were allowed to remain at liberty while the investigation continued.

Forensic experts later examined the seized substances and confirmed that they qualified as narcotic drugs under Hungarian law. As a result, the suspects now face charges of drug trafficking committed as members of a criminal association, a more serious offence than the original allegations.

Investigators from the Criminal Directorate of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters have completed the investigation and forwarded the case file to the prosecution for further legal proceedings.